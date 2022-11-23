LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €74.00 by Barclays

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €74.00 ($75.51) price target by Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s current price.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($93.88) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($64.39) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($114.49) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

FRA LEG opened at €61.62 ($62.88) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €77.44. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a one year high of €98.50 ($100.51).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

