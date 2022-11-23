Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €30.00 by Barclays

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($30.61) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VNA. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Vonovia stock opened at €23.36 ($23.84) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €22.42 and its 200-day moving average is €27.86. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €18.59 ($18.96) and a 12 month high of €52.65 ($53.72).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

