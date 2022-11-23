NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Raised to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFI. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.57.

TSE:NFI opened at C$9.93 on Monday. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$8.67 and a 52 week high of C$22.48. The stock has a market cap of C$766.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

