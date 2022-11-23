Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €96.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PUM. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Puma Stock Performance

Puma stock opened at €49.74 ($50.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Puma has a 1-year low of €41.31 ($42.15) and a 1-year high of €113.00 ($115.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is €49.83 and its 200 day moving average is €59.84.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

