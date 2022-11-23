Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,747,582 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 967% compared to the average daily volume of 163,805 call options.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 5.2 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PBR. UBS Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

