DoorDash Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 47,647 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 83% compared to the typical daily volume of 25,994 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,419 shares of company stock worth $2,809,148 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in DoorDash by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 19.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,884,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 11.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $199.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.30.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.