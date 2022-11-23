TAL Education Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,865 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,649 put options.
TAL Education Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of TAL stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,439,000 after buying an additional 60,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,809,000 after acquiring an additional 365,665 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,634,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,297,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,959 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
