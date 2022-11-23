StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

NYSE NSPR opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.06. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

Get InspireMD alerts:

About InspireMD

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.