China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

NYSE:CGA opened at $5.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

