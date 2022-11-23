Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 0.3 %

NTIC stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $16.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

About Northern Technologies International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.