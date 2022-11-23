Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
NTIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Northern Technologies International Trading Down 0.3 %
NTIC stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $16.77.
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
