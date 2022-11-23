MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MediWound in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDWD. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MediWound from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

MDWD stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. MediWound has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in MediWound by 56.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the first quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter valued at $1,775,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

