Royal Caribbean Cruises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 45,925 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 29,922 put options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,216,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

NYSE:RCL opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

