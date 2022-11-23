InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE IHT opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.64.
