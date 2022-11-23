StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

CMCM opened at $1.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.