Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MTU Aero Engines AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.17. The consensus estimate for MTU Aero Engines’ current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MTU Aero Engines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

MTUAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($236.73) to €240.00 ($244.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($244.90) to €275.00 ($280.61) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.75.

About MTU Aero Engines

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $101.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average is $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.40.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

