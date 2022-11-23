J. M. Smucker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,134 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 147% compared to the average daily volume of 865 put options.
J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:SJM opened at $149.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.46. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $152.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker
In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 36.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Read More
