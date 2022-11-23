SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
SSY opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.06. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
