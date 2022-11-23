StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Down 3.0 %
NYSE:INUV opened at $0.32 on Monday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.78.
About Inuvo
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.