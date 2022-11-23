Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Up 5.0 %

Mastech Digital stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

