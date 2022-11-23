Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYMX stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

