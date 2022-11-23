Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celanese in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $15.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.08. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $16.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.51 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Celanese stock opened at $104.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.12. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Celanese by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 98,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Celanese by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,120,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

