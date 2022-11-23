Zacks Research Comments on Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the information technology service provider will earn $4.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTSH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,080 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $62,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

