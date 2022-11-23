Immatics Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immatics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $754.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Immatics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 49.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Immatics by 230.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

