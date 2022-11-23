Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.77) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.46). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.70) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.
Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %
Insider Activity at Chinook Therapeutics
In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $144,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,528.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $70,037.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $245,967.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $144,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,528.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $436,556. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $76,000.
Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
