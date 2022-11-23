Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($4.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.50) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $163,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

