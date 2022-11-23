Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($4.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.50) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $163,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.