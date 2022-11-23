Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.17. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.23 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

LECO opened at $149.64 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $150.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

