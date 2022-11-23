Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BELLUS Health Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BELLUS Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BELLUS Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

BELLUS Health stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.07. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 84.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 394.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

