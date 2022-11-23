Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BELLUS Health Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BELLUS Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BELLUS Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
BELLUS Health Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 84.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 394.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.