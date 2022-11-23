Brokers Offer Predictions for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $16.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.86. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.73 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.49 EPS.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%.
NASDAQ:CHK opened at $102.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.94. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $107.31.
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $3.16 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,391,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 84.5% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 406,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $643,000.
Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.
