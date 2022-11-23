Brokers Offer Predictions for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $16.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.86. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.73 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.49 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $102.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.94. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $3.16 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,391,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 84.5% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 406,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $643,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.