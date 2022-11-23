FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Allstate Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Allstate in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.09 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

ALL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $133.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.58. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

