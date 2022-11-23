89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.49) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for 89bio in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.49) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.51). The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

Get 89bio alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on 89bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

89bio Trading Down 3.4 %

Insider Transactions at 89bio

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $8.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $381.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 89bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,172,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $8,971,468.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,508,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

About 89bio

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.