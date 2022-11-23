Altice USA, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altice USA in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Altice USA Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.26.

ATUS opened at $4.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Altice USA has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Altice USA by 69.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

