Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Babylon Holdings Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBLN)

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Babylon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Babylon’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Babylon’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

BBLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.11.

Babylon Stock Performance

Babylon stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Babylon has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Shares of Babylon are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, December 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babylon

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Babylon during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Babylon by 300.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Babylon in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Babylon by 886.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Babylon by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the period.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

