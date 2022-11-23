FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.70. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 108,228 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 73,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

