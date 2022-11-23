Barrington Research Comments on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,671,580 shares in the company, valued at $74,487,222.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

