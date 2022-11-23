Chardan Capital Comments on Evelo Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.38) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.41). Chardan Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evelo Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Up 6.5 %

EVLO opened at $1.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 50,427,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 101.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,185,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after buying an additional 8,139,220 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 270.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 2,970,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 136.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,098 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $4,336,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

