Brokers Offer Predictions for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

GLMD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Maxim Group cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.51. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.