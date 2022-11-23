Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

NYSE CMT opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.86. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

