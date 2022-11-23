Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 675 to GBX 585. The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 2110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.68) to GBX 320 ($3.78) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.67.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.
