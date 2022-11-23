QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QuickLogic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for QuickLogic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QuickLogic’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $6.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 13.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 84.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 16.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

