Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.28). The consensus estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RVPH. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RVPH stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reviva Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Prabhu Narayan acquired 50,000 shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

