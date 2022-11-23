BELLUS Health Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BELLUS Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.94). The consensus estimate for BELLUS Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.40.

TSE BLU opened at C$12.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.66. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 16.96 and a quick ratio of 16.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -11.82.

In other news, Director Joseph Rus sold 35,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.14, for a total transaction of C$432,559.88.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

