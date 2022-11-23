Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

TSE:TH opened at C$2.88 on Monday. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of C$2.40 and a 12-month high of C$4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$274.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07.

Theratechnologies ( TSE:TH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.83 million for the quarter.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

