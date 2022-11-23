Theravance Biopharma, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.86) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.99). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.