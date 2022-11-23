FY2022 EPS Estimates for TMC the metals company Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TMC the metals in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

TMC the metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMC opened at $0.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at TMC the metals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals

In other news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $52,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TMC the metals

(Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.