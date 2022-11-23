FY2022 EPS Estimates for TMC the metals company Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TMC the metals in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.
TMC the metals Stock Performance
NASDAQ TMC opened at $0.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.80.
Insider Activity at TMC the metals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TMC the metals
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
Featured Articles
