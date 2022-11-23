FY2022 EPS Estimates for CloudMD Software & Services Inc. Lowered by Analyst (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CloudMD Software & Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for CloudMD Software & Services’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for CloudMD Software & Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.48 million.

CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOC. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised CloudMD Software & Services from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at C$0.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$61.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$1.40.

About CloudMD Software & Services

(Get Rating)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.