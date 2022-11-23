FY2022 EPS Estimates for CloudMD Software & Services Inc. Lowered by Analyst (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CloudMD Software & Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for CloudMD Software & Services’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for CloudMD Software & Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.48 million.
CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance
Shares of CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at C$0.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$61.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$1.40.
About CloudMD Software & Services
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

