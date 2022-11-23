FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the company will earn ($2.21) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.23). The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Vigil Neuroscience from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.
Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $94,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.
Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.