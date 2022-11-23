FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the company will earn ($2.21) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.23). The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Vigil Neuroscience from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. Vigil Neuroscience has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $18.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $350.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $94,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

