HC Wainwright Comments on PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.70). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $10.25 on Monday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $468.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,872,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,618,000 after purchasing an additional 891,194 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 101,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $924,000.

(Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.