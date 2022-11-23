HC Wainwright Comments on PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.70). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $10.25 on Monday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $468.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.12.
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.
