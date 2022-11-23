Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) Insider Bill Currie Sells 1,078,762 Shares

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating) insider Bill Currie sold 1,078,762 shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 555 ($6.56), for a total value of £5,987,129.10 ($7,079,495.21).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON EYE opened at GBX 567.50 ($6.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £149.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,375.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 565.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 543.46. Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 384 ($4.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 675 ($7.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

Featured Stories

