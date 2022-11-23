Michael Brown Purchases 1,050,000 Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Michael Brown acquired 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($74,494.50).

On Wednesday, November 16th, Michael Brown acquired 250,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 660 ($7.80) per share, with a total value of £1,650,000 ($1,951,046.47).

On Monday, November 14th, Michael Brown acquired 700,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 680 ($8.04) per share, with a total value of £4,760,000 ($5,628,473.45).

On Friday, November 11th, Michael Brown sold 207,208,640 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £12,432,518.40 ($14,700,861.30).

Shares of Seeing Machines stock opened at GBX 7 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £290.88 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.48. Seeing Machines Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 12.20 ($0.14).

About Seeing Machines

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Seeing Machines from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

