Peter Jackson Sells 329 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112.82 ($133.40), for a total value of £37,117.78 ($43,890.01).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £115.10 ($136.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £108.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,663.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The firm has a market cap of £20.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7,340 ($86.79) and a 12 month high of £121.30 ($143.43).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($158.45) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($179.11) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £136 ($160.81) to £148 ($175.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £110 ($130.07) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £138.31 ($163.54).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

